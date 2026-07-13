J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,591 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Home Depot were worth $109,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $343.44 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $342.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.05 and a 200 day moving average of $345.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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