J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 831.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,337 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Intuit were worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $274.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.31. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $498.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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