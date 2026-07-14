J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 161,436 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 161,436 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore set a $65.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.72.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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