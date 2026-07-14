J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 20,033 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,254 shares of the software company's stock after selling 20,033 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 98.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Arete Research reduced their price target on Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 1.8%

Autodesk stock opened at $212.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.50 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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