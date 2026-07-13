J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 24,896 Shares of Stantec Inc. $STN

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,144 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 24,896 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned about 0.12% of Stantec worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,966,062 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $468,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stantec by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464,733 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $421,321,000 after purchasing an additional 897,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stantec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,131,944 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 117,613 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Stantec by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,485,388 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $300,340,000 after buying an additional 557,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,475,699 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $374,680,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Stantec Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:STN opened at $69.22 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.94 and a twelve month high of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stantec's payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

About Stantec

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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