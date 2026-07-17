J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 7,329 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Corning were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Corning in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.69.

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Corning Stock Down 9.1%

Shares of GLW stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.83. The stock has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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