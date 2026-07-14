J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,745 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $945,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,034 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15,976.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,511,144 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $236,665,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $165,976,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $103,751,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $196.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $203.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.06 and a 200-day moving average of $178.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $196.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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