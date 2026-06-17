J. Stern & Co. LLP Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of J. Stern & Co. LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned approximately 2.15% of Walt Disney worth $4,338,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

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Key Walt Disney News

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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