Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,840 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Jabil were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,833.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 348,987 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,576,000 after buying an additional 337,090 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the technology company's stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $8,961,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the technology company's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,842,340. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock worth $11,123,611. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.63.

View Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $336.37 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $272.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $338.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The business's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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