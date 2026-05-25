Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,356 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for approximately 1.5% of Todd Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Jabil worth $76,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 51.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 40.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 219 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares in the company, valued at $18,842,340. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 5,126 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total value of $1,627,556.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,669,578.98. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $364.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $161.52 and a one year high of $372.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. Jabil's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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