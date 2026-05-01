Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,646 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 117,741 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Jabil worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $57,799,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $908,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 5,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,556.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,669,578.98. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,611 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $337.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $346.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The business's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

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