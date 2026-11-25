State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,517,104 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,890,138 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $503,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,857 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $329,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.5% in the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Renee Swearingen sold 903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $159,695.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,316,735. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.04 and a 52-week high of $193.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.10.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.21. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $682.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a financial technology company that provides software and services to banks and credit unions. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company focuses on helping financial institutions manage operations and serve customers. Its offerings include core banking systems, digital banking platforms, payment processing, lending solutions, and tools for managing fraud, risk, and information security. Jack Henry also provides data, hosting, and related technology services.

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