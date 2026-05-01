Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,233 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $42,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $9,430,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,387 shares of the technology company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.75 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $193.39. The company's 50 day moving average is $159.16 and its 200 day moving average is $168.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 20.59%.The business had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $200.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

See Also

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