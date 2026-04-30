Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,590 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $165,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,002 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $126,144,000 after acquiring an additional 364,878 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 880.6% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 318,093 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,374,000 after acquiring an additional 285,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 55.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,529 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $100,609,000 after acquiring an additional 240,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 58.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 472,084 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $70,307,000 after acquiring an additional 174,321 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.16. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.46 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.15.

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Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

See Also

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