Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,214 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 65,192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $21,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $9,430,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,387 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $200.15.

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Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $153.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day moving average of $168.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $611.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.46 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is 35.06%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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