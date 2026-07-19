Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,425 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 78,371 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 4.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $90,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,728.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 621,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,420,000 after buying an additional 612,444 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,603 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,620,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,470 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 143,787 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100,239 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.46. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The business had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

See Also

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