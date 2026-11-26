First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,382 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 165,584 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.88% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $87,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,918.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,308,353 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,526 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 13,343.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,078,398 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $170,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,025 shares of the technology company's stock worth $118,842,000 after buying an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $87,669,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 626,837 shares of the technology company's stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 279,466 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Renee Swearingen sold 903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $159,695.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,735. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Jack Henry & Associates News

Here's some of the latest news about JKHY:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forecasts, including FY2027 EPS to $7.48 from $7.33 and FY2029 EPS to $8.47 from $8.02. It also increased estimates for multiple quarters in 2027–2029, signaling a more optimistic earnings outlook.

Zacks Research raised several forecasts, including FY2027 EPS to $7.48 from $7.33 and FY2029 EPS to $8.47 from $8.02. It also increased estimates for multiple quarters in 2027–2029, signaling a more optimistic earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Jack Henry declared a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share, payable December 30 to shareholders of record December 9. The annualized payout is $2.44, with a reported yield of 1.4%.

Jack Henry declared a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share, payable December 30 to shareholders of record December 9. The annualized payout is $2.44, with a reported yield of 1.4%. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest report listed 0 shares sold short as of November 24, indicating no reported short position in the figures provided; despite its “large increase” headline, the reported total does not suggest notable short-selling pressure.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $182.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $682.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $685.54 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 7.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a financial technology company that provides software and services to banks and credit unions. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company focuses on helping financial institutions manage operations and serve customers. Its offerings include core banking systems, digital banking platforms, payment processing, lending solutions, and tools for managing fraud, risk, and information security. Jack Henry also provides data, hosting, and related technology services.

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