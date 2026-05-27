Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,317 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up about 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $388.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $320.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.77 and a 200 day moving average of $372.50. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.04 and a 52 week high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total value of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,601,082. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,774.56. The trade was a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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