Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,886.97 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,666.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,306.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.70. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $465.05 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,703,260.90. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 29,352 shares of company stock worth $53,724,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,923.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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