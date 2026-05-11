AI Dividend Increases: 3 Massive Winners Boosting Payouts

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, dividend returns aren’t typically what investors think of. Among technology stocks in the S&P 500 Index; approximately half do not pay a dividend at all. In general, these names tend to return more capital through buybacks.

This comes as firms in this sector focus on growth rather than providing income to investors. Companies legally have to pay dividends once they declare them, but no such requirement exists with buybacks. Thus, buybacks give tech companies more flexibility in balancing growth initiatives and shareholder returns.

In this context, for AI stocks, many of which are tech companies, any form of dividend return is a nice cherry on top. Notably, three of the biggest names in AI just announced dividend boosts.

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Alphabet’s Dividend Moves Up Amid Top Mag 7 Performance

Aside from NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA, Google parent company Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL might just be the world’s most relevant public company right now in AI. The hyperscaler just posted a blockbuster earnings report, and its share price rose 10% in response. Alphabet crushed estimates on earnings per share (EPS), benefiting from strong growth in its cloud segment. Impressive appreciation of private investments in companies like SpaceX and Anthropic also added greatly to its bottom line.

Alphabet Today GOOGL Alphabet $388.64 -12.16 (-3.03%) 52-Week Range $156.16 ▼ $402.00 Dividend Yield 0.23% P/E Ratio 29.64 Price Target $407.86 Add to Watchlist

Meanwhile, the company is in the early stages of selling its tensor processing units to third-party data center operators. This positions Alphabet as a potential, but still highly unproven, challenger to NVIDIA’s AI chip dominance. Overall, Alphabet shares are up more than 25% in 2026, by far the best performance of any Magnificent Seven stock.

Google also announced a moderate 5% increase to its dividend in its latest earnings call. Its quarterly dividend will move up to 22 cents per share, payable on June 15 to shareholders of record as of the June 8 close. This gives the stock a very small dividend yield of near 0.2%.

Investors will notice that the stock’s yield sat meaningfully higher a year ago, above 0.5%. Since then, Alphabet shares are up more than 150%, showing how rising share prices pressure yields. However, with a lower cost basis, those who invested at that time would still benefit from the higher yield.

Western Digital Announces 20% Dividend Increase as Shares Catapult

Western Digital NASDAQ: WDC has gone from a relatively boring name making legacy data storage technology to among the hottest stocks in AI. Over the past 52 weeks, Western Digital has delivered a return that now sits just below 1,000%.

Western Digital Today WDC Western Digital $515.83 +35.83 (+7.46%) 52-Week Range $46.40 ▼ $525.15 Dividend Yield 0.12% P/E Ratio 30.80 Price Target $395.83 Add to Watchlist

The firm is seeing incredible demand for its hard disk drives (HDDs) as hyperscalers look for data storage solutions to support AI model workloads. In its latest quarter, revenues soared by 45% year-over-year (YOY) and gross margin increased by over 1,000 basis points to above 50%.

Western Digital has already sold out its HDD capacity in 2026 and has hyperscaler agreements extending to 2029. Through investing in HDD innovation rather than production increases, the company is protecting its pricing while also limiting costs.

Amid impressive demand for its products, Western Digital has also announced a 20% dividend increase. The company’s quarterly dividend will increase to 15 cents per share, payable on June 17 to shareholders of record as of the June 5 close. The stock’s indicated dividend yield now sits near 0.1%.

While its yield is extremely low, Western Digital has at least been increasing its dividend over the recent past. This marks the company’s second large dividend increase in less than a year, with its last 25% boost coming in October 2025.

Comfort Systems Boosts Dividend for the Seventh Time in 2 Years

Last up is Comfort Systems USA NYSE: FIX. While not a tech stock, this firm has been very deeply involved in the AI buildout, delivering key data center infrastructure. The firm provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems that are being deployed at scale in AI data centers.

Comfort Systems USA Today FIX Comfort Systems USA $2,028.74 +76.37 (+3.91%) 52-Week Range $446.77 ▼ $2,045.14 Dividend Yield 0.14% P/E Ratio 58.53 Price Target $1,923.20 Add to Watchlist

The company saw revenues increase by 56% YOY in its latest quarter, Comfort Systems' fastest growth rate in more than 25 years. Diluted EPS rose by more than 120% YOY to 10.51, with the firm posting a massive beat over expectations of $6.81.

Notably, Comfort System’s technology end market, which is primarily composed of data centers, accounted for 56% of revenue. Three years ago, technology was just 19% of total revenue, showing how data centers have rapidly become Comfort Systems’ most important market. Over the last 12 months, Comfort Systems' shares are up more than 350%.

Additionally, Comfort Systems issued a sizable 14% increase to its quarterly dividend to 80 cents per share. The firm plans to pay its next dividend on May 26 to shareholders of record as of the May 15 close. The stock’s indicated yield is very minimal, near 0.1%.

However, Comfort Systems has also raised its dividend at a pace hardly ever seen. This marks the seventh quarter in a row that the firm has issued a dividend increase. In less than two years, the company’s dividend has increased by 167% from 30 cents per share. Given the strength of its business, it would not be surprising to see this trend of increases continue.

Alphabet Maintains Analyst Support After Impressive Gains

Among this group, analysts see the most potential in Alphabet, with many believing that Western Digital and Comfort Systems have stretched valuations.

The MarketBeat consensus price target on Alphabet sits near $408, very similar to its current level. However, targets moved up considerably after the company’s latest earnings report. The average of updated targets is approximately $434, implying almost 10% upside in shares. Notably, Google has 49 analyst Buy ratings, while having only 5 Holds and 0 Sells.

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