State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN - Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,775,195 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,169,059 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.10% of Jackson Financial worth $358,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the second quarter valued at about $183,186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,639,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 255.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,581,000 after acquiring an additional 247,737 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,713 shares of the company's stock worth $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 116,436 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,836,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.33.

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Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.1%

JXN opened at $128.81 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.52 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 13.41%.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Jackson Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. financial services company focused on retirement planning. Through its subsidiaries, including Jackson National Life Insurance Company, it offers annuity products designed to help individuals build and manage retirement income. Its offerings include variable, fixed, fixed-indexed and registered index-linked annuities. The company serves individuals and financial professionals across the United States, distributing its products through a network of independent financial advisers and other financial services firms.

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