Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN Stock Holdings Lessened by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN - Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,841 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,536 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 404.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JXN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Jackson Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JXN

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $108.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.32. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business's 50-day moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Jackson Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently -58.92%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company's core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

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