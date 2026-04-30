Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,150 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 437,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 148,893 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 9.0% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 288,866 shares of the company's stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 110.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 232,780 shares of the company's stock worth $15,966,000 after buying an additional 122,040 shares in the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in Brookfield by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 1,176,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,986,000 after buying an additional 387,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 49.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,817,000 after buying an additional 221,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company's stock.

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Brookfield Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. Brookfield Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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