Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $9.28 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 38,687 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.6% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC's holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ONEOK Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OKE opened at $89.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered ONEOK from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKE

Key ONEOK News

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company-level beat on underlying metrics: adjusted EBITDA rose year-over-year to about $1.997B and management cited higher volumes across NGL, gas processing and pipeline systems, supporting a stronger operating outlook. ONEOK Announces Q1 Results (GlobeNewswire)

Company-level beat on underlying metrics: adjusted EBITDA rose year-over-year to about $1.997B and management cited higher volumes across NGL, gas processing and pipeline systems, supporting a stronger operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Raised annual guidance (vs prior company guidance): ONEOK increased its 2026 financial guidance after the quarter, citing higher volumes and project progress (including a Permian Basin plant relocation) that underpin medium‑term growth. Reuters: ONEOK raises 2026 profit forecast

Raised annual guidance (vs prior company guidance): ONEOK increased its 2026 financial guidance after the quarter, citing higher volumes and project progress (including a Permian Basin plant relocation) that underpin medium‑term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst EPS nudges for out years: US Capital Advisors bumped FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates slightly (to ~$6.02 and ~$6.82), reflecting confidence in continuing volume and margin trends. This incremental analyst support helps validate the operational thesis. MarketBeat: ONEOK analyst notes

Analyst EPS nudges for out years: US Capital Advisors bumped FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates slightly (to ~$6.02 and ~$6.82), reflecting confidence in continuing volume and margin trends. This incremental analyst support helps validate the operational thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend timing: ONEOK is approaching its ex-dividend date — relevant for income investors who may buy ahead of the record date, but neutral for valuation outside that window. Yahoo: Four Days Left Until ONEOK Trades Ex-Dividend

Dividend timing: ONEOK is approaching its ex-dividend date — relevant for income investors who may buy ahead of the record date, but neutral for valuation outside that window. Neutral Sentiment: Calls/transcripts available for deeper color: management commentary (earnings call transcripts) confirms operational execution and basin progress; useful for investors wanting details on volume drivers and capex. Earnings call transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Calls/transcripts available for deeper color: management commentary (earnings call transcripts) confirms operational execution and basin progress; useful for investors wanting details on volume drivers and capex. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS and guidance vs. consensus: ONEOK reported quarterly EPS near $1.23 (sources vary) which missed some street estimates, and its FY2026 EPS guide of 5.53 is below the consensus (~5.70). That mix (operational strength but guidance still under consensus) is creating investor caution. MarketBeat: ONEOK Q1 results & guidance

Quarterly EPS and guidance vs. consensus: ONEOK reported quarterly EPS near $1.23 (sources vary) which missed some street estimates, and its FY2026 EPS guide of 5.53 is below the consensus (~5.70). That mix (operational strength but guidance still under consensus) is creating investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target action signals limited near-term upside: TD Cowen raised its price target to $85 but kept a "hold" rating; that PT sits below recent market levels, implying limited upside and capping enthusiasm. (Note: firm note reported 4/30/26.)

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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