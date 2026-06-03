Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,781 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Jacobs Solutions worth $89,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,764.43. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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