Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Invests $18.34 Million in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,484 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $18,341,000. CSW Industrials makes up approximately 3.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSW. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $327.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSW

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.64, for a total value of $328,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,548,544.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.02, for a total value of $158,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,934,449. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSW opened at $262.80 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $280.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.45 and a 52-week high of $338.90.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $232.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.36 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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