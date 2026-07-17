Jag Capital Management LLC Has $18.37 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $923,588.64. The trade was a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $408.36 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $427.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $452.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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