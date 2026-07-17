Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.5%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,674,826.57. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.04.

Read Our Latest Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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