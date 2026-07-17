Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,543 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,481,000. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,966.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 540.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $413.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.59. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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