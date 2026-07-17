Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 1,365.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,301 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,846 shares during the quarter. XPO makes up approximately 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of XPO worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in XPO by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,267,881 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $810,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,434 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of XPO by 20.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,331,280 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $559,905,000 after buying an additional 736,224 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in XPO by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,652,589 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $496,423,000 after buying an additional 499,220 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,970,231 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $403,684,000 after buying an additional 261,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,422 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $287,841,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company's stock.

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XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $219.46 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $208.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.54. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $232.05. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.XPO's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $517,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,492.89. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on XPO from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPO from $244.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of XPO to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of XPO from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPO

About XPO

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Further Reading

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