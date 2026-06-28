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Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 76,272 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
Procter & Gamble logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its Procter & Gamble stake by 7.3% in the first quarter, buying 76,272 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 1,122,903 shares valued at about $162.2 million.
  • Procter & Gamble reported Q1 EPS of $1.59, topping estimates, though revenue of $21.23 billion came in slightly below expectations. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.0885 per share, or $4.35 annually, for a yield of about 2.9%.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with multiple firms adjusting price targets and a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and average target price of $161. Shares were trading around $149.49, below the consensus target but near the middle of their 52-week range.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122,903 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 76,272 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $162,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $149.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $348.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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