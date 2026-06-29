Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,316 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $61,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after acquiring an additional 665,374 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after acquiring an additional 495,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $148.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $428.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $189.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.38. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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