Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,032 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 77,491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Home Depot worth $173,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $16,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 825,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $8,151,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,527,461,000 after purchasing an additional 851,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Down 0.1%

HD stock opened at $348.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $347.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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