Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $141.09 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,053 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Amgen worth $141,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,162,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Amgen by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,665,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $17,949,296,000 after acquiring an additional 961,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Amgen by 237.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,226,372 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $346,076,000 after acquiring an additional 863,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $337.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company's 50-day moving average is $340.89 and its 200-day moving average is $345.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.83 and a 1 year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s obesity drug MariTide is drawing attention as a potential growth driver, with analysts noting that its less frequent dosing could help the company compete in the fast-growing GLP-1/obesity market. Article Title

Amgen’s obesity drug is drawing attention as a potential growth driver, with analysts noting that its less frequent dosing could help the company compete in the fast-growing GLP-1/obesity market. Positive Sentiment: Amgen’s broader growth pipeline is being viewed as a potential offset to patent-related pressure, with some commentary suggesting 2026 could be a “springboard” year if newer drugs gain traction. Article Title

Amgen’s broader growth pipeline is being viewed as a potential offset to patent-related pressure, with some commentary suggesting 2026 could be a “springboard” year if newer drugs gain traction. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target on Amgen but kept a Buy rating, signaling some caution on valuation while still seeing upside potential. Article Title

Goldman Sachs trimmed its price target on Amgen but kept a rating, signaling some caution on valuation while still seeing upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted that Amgen has underperformed some peers and posted a bigger drop than the broader market, reflecting short-term profit-taking and weaker relative momentum. Article Title

Recent market commentary noted that Amgen has underperformed some peers and posted a bigger drop than the broader market, reflecting short-term profit-taking and weaker relative momentum. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage also flagged that Amgen fell more than the market in the latest session, reinforcing concern that investors may be locking in gains after the stock’s strong multi-year run. Article Title

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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