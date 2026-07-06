Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. $ATI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,437 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in ATI were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,147,559 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,394,349,000 after buying an additional 436,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $642,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ATI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $491,476,000 after acquiring an additional 415,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in ATI by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,611,724 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $414,481,000 after acquiring an additional 386,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ATI by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,924 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $388,454,000 after acquiring an additional 233,010 shares during the last quarter.

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ATI Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $188.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $205.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $10,699,253.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at $39,039,766.98. This represents a 21.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 120,442 shares of company stock valued at $21,219,431 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.88.

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About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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