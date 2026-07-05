Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in Chewy $CHWY

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) by 1,937.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,743 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 227,974 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Chewy worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,920,347 shares of the company's stock worth $658,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,214 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Chewy by 110.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 239,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 125,943 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Chewy by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 275,612 shares of the company's stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 219,696 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 4,203 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $81,916.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,967.47. This represents a 50.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 83,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,132,633.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 874,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,375,961.60. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 91,729 shares of company stock worth $2,322,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Chewy Trading Down 0.3%

CHWY stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. Chewy has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.19. Chewy had a return on equity of 60.02% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Chewy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report).

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