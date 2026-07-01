Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 164,055 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,922 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 164,055 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,498,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $947,889,000 after acquiring an additional 895,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,674,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,251,000 after buying an additional 2,438,278 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $476,744,000 after buying an additional 4,776,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $312,959,000 after buying an additional 123,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,298,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,244,000 after buying an additional 1,648,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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