Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,144 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 52,945 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $68,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $94.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.30.

View Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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