Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,690 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,821 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $75,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 648.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,011 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Trading Down 5.7%

LRCX opened at $379.09 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $409.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.90 and a 200-day moving average of $249.58. The stock has a market cap of $474.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

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