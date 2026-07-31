Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $216.85 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,412 shares of the company's stock after selling 513,478 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.23% of Vertiv worth $216,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,723,000 after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock worth $455,531,000 after purchasing an additional 97,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and raised guidance: Vertiv reported adjusted EPS of $1.52, ahead of the $1.43 consensus, while revenue rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion. Operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit climbed 51%. The company raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $6.65–$6.75 and revenue guidance to approximately $14 billion. Vertiv second-quarter earnings release

Vertiv reported adjusted EPS of $1.52, ahead of the $1.43 consensus, while revenue rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion. Operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit climbed 51%. The company raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $6.65–$6.75 and revenue guidance to approximately $14 billion. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains a key catalyst: Management highlighted accelerating demand for AI-enabled data centers, rising infrastructure spending and a growing project pipeline. Analysts at Oppenheimer also cited robust demand and pipeline expansion as support for Vertiv’s longer-term outlook. Oppenheimer Vertiv outlook

Management highlighted accelerating demand for AI-enabled data centers, rising infrastructure spending and a growing project pipeline. Analysts at Oppenheimer also cited robust demand and pipeline expansion as support for Vertiv’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see substantial upside: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $358 from $414. KeyCorp retained an Overweight rating but reduced its target to $325 from $360. Both targets remain well above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts view the selloff as excessive if growth estimates are achieved.

Citigroup maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $358 from $414. KeyCorp retained an Overweight rating but reduced its target to $325 from $360. Both targets remain well above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts view the selloff as excessive if growth estimates are achieved. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term outlook is mixed: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion is broadly in line with expectations, while EPS guidance of $1.77–$1.83 brackets the $1.79 consensus. This supports continued growth but offers limited near-term upside surprise.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion is broadly in line with expectations, while EPS guidance of $1.77–$1.83 brackets the $1.79 consensus. This supports continued growth but offers limited near-term upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell short of expectations: Second-quarter sales of $3.27 billion missed the approximately $3.38 billion consensus estimate. Investors reacted negatively because the miss raised concerns about execution and the timing of data-center projects, overshadowing the EPS beat and higher guidance. Vertiv revenue miss report

Second-quarter sales of $3.27 billion missed the approximately $3.38 billion consensus estimate. Investors reacted negatively because the miss raised concerns about execution and the timing of data-center projects, overshadowing the EPS beat and higher guidance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum remain risks: Vertiv’s elevated earnings multiple and sharp recent decline make the stock sensitive to additional estimate reductions or evidence that AI-related demand is being delayed. The price-target cuts from Citi and KeyCorp, even with favorable ratings, reinforce investor caution.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Vertiv from $418.00 to $337.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Glj Research raised Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vertiv from $414.00 to $358.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $227.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50 day moving average is $307.36 and its 200 day moving average is $277.10. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Vertiv's revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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