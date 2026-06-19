Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,084 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 107,144 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $110,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company's stock.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $224.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11,227.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $243.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $220.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 22.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $662,143.37. Following the sale, the director owned 9,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,311,100.19. The trade was a 22.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,209. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,086. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced a collaboration with AbCellera to discover and develop next-generation T-cell-engaging multispecific antibodies for GI cancers and other solid tumors, a deal that could expand JAZZ’s oncology pipeline and create future licensing or milestone revenue. Article Title

Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced a collaboration with AbCellera to discover and develop next-generation T-cell-engaging multispecific antibodies for GI cancers and other solid tumors, a deal that could expand JAZZ’s oncology pipeline and create future licensing or milestone revenue. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted the size of the AbCellera agreement, with potential value cited in the hundreds of millions of dollars per program, reinforcing investor interest in Jazz’s ability to use external partnerships to deepen its cancer franchise. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted the size of the AbCellera agreement, with potential value cited in the hundreds of millions of dollars per program, reinforcing investor interest in Jazz’s ability to use external partnerships to deepen its cancer franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Jazz also shared late-breaking data on Xywav at SLEEP 2026, underscoring continued clinical and commercial support for its neuroscience business, though this update appears less immediate than the AbCellera news. Article Title

Jazz also shared late-breaking data on Xywav at SLEEP 2026, underscoring continued clinical and commercial support for its neuroscience business, though this update appears less immediate than the AbCellera news. Negative Sentiment: Investors may also note that Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 1,157 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, which can create a modest negative sentiment signal even though the sale was planned. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $307.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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