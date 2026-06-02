Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $235,443.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,305.28. This represents a 16.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 384,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,281,921. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 12,028 shares of company stock worth $2,522,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.65.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $232.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11,626.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $243.32. The business's fifty day moving average price is $209.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.13 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

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