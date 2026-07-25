Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 28,292 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $24,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $127,344,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,818,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $309,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $197,516,000 after purchasing an additional 715,361 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $93,160,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 592.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 436,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 373,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company's stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $253.87 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12,687.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $232.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 1,157 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.55, for a total value of $266,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,231,724. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,446,209. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,098 shares of company stock worth $3,131,906. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jazz Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jazz Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here