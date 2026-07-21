J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,655 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $31,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,643 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,661 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $64,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,510,362.81. The trade was a 8.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total value of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,045.04. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,119 shares of company stock worth $4,481,815. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $290.61 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $275.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.20. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $299.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Argus set a $285.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $286.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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