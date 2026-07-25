J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 801.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,579 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,695 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,159 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,514 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $288.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business's fifty day moving average price is $278.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $299.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JBHT shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $280.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $286.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,362.81. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $4,162,861 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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