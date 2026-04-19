J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,752 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 10,162 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 677.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mustard Seed Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.14.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $245.08 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $218.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.16 and a 12 month high of $247.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CAO John Kuhlow sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.68, for a total value of $225,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,668.08. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert Brad Delco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,586,886.75. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,945 shares of company stock worth $5,656,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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