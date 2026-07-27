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JCP Investment Management LLC Invests $10.37 Million in Sempra Energy $SRE

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Sempra Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • JCP Investment Management bought 106,400 shares of Sempra Energy worth approximately $10.37 million, making SRE its fifth-largest holding and representing 6.9% of its portfolio. Institutional investors collectively own 89.65% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.23, compared with SRE’s reported opening price of $93.00.
  • Sempra reported quarterly EPS of $1.51, matching estimates, though revenue fell 3.9% year over year to $3.65 billion. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.6575 per share, equal to a 2.8% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Sempra Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,367,000. Sempra Energy comprises about 6.9% of JCP Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 53,512 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 78.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. The trade was a 24.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SRE stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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