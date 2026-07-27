JCP Investment Management LLC Invests $3.67 Million in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000. McDonald's makes up approximately 2.4% of JCP Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 3,139 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 31.6% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 39,383 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the first quarter worth $243,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $264.46 on Monday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $260.96 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The business's 50 day moving average is $275.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.86. The company has a market cap of $187.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of McDonald's from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here