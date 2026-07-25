JD.com, Inc. $JD is Discerene Group LP's 2nd Largest Position

Discerene Group LP lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,957,841 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 253,010 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 18.6% of Discerene Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Discerene Group LP owned 0.42% of JD.com worth $176,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 365.8% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Daiwa Securities Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JD.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Arete Research set a $37.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD.com

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. JD.com had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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