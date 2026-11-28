Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 2,508.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,272 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 783,060 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of JD.com worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North of South Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 8,594,959 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $228,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,114 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in JD.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,356,490 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $222,283,000 after buying an additional 235,034 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in JD.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 477,000 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 29.9% during the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 408,120 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 93,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in JD.com by 1,280.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 389,163 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 360,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about JD.com

These are some of the JD headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: China’s cabinet called for larger dividends and share repurchases, potentially benefiting JD.com if it returns more cash to shareholders. The report also noted that JD’s adjusted profit rose 43%, although it missed expectations. Article: JD.com Stocks Climb as Beijing Presses Listed Firms to Reward Shareholders

China’s cabinet called for larger dividends and share repurchases, potentially benefiting JD.com if it returns more cash to shareholders. The report also noted that JD’s adjusted profit rose 43%, although it missed expectations. Positive Sentiment: Investor Michael Burry reportedly counts JD.com among his largest holdings and values the shares at about $45, roughly 60% above the price cited in the article. That is a bullish individual investor’s estimate, not a company forecast. Article: Big Short Investor Michael Burry Thinks This Chinese Stock Is Worth About 60% More Than Its Price

Investor Michael Burry reportedly counts JD.com among his largest holdings and values the shares at about $45, roughly 60% above the price cited in the article. That is a bullish individual investor’s estimate, not a company forecast. Positive Sentiment: Recent results showed revenue up 3.5% year over year to RMB 310 billion, while core retail gross margin expanded for an 18th consecutive quarter, reaching 20%. Article: JD.com: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Insider Buying and Selling at JD.com

In related news, Director Louis Hsieh sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $412,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,775.64. This represents a 36.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JD.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $27.36 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $46.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is a technology-driven e-commerce company founded in China in 1998. It began as a retailer of electronics and moved its business online in 2004. The company is headquartered in Beijing and serves customers primarily in China. JD.com sells a wide range of products, including electronics, home appliances, groceries, clothing and general merchandise. Its retail operations combine direct sales with third-party merchants that use its online marketplaces. The company also provides logistics and supply-chain services through JD Logistics, including warehousing, delivery and fulfillment for businesses.

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